Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Peabody Energy has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 115.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $159,105,000 after acquiring an additional 649,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,714 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,198 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 233,605 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.