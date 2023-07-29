Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHVS shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.