Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

PNW stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

