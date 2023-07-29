Piper Sandler Boosts Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Price Target to $58.00

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

ESQ stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $413.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $339,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

