Piper Sandler Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $55.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Tenable stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.23. Tenable has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $49.49.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $94,450.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $94,450.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,780 shares of company stock worth $2,948,038. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 15.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tenable by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

