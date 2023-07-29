Piper Sandler Increases EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $215.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EGP opened at $176.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.