Piper Sandler Increases Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $76.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.55, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $76.36.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $788,434.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,910.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $788,434.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,910.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $303,141.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,682 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,756. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

