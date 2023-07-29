Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 34.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 39.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Primerica by 13.7% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $210.99 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $214.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

