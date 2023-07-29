Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $174.00 target price on the stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.06.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $147.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.