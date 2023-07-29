PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.03 million. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Performance

PRG stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.08. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $44.81.

Institutional Trading of PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.