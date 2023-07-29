ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ProKidney stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of -0.25. ProKidney has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $14.19.

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProKidney will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ProKidney by 547.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProKidney by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProKidney by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

