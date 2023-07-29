Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,466,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

