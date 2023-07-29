Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stephens from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

