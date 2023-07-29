Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $67.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $63.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.