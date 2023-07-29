PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.46.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,694,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,490,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,412 shares of company stock valued at $29,329,655. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PTC by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.