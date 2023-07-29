Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Aspen Technology, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Aspen Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZPN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.40.

AZPN stock opened at $176.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.03. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

