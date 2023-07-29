Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Q2 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.57.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. Q2 has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,620. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 203,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $4,906,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

