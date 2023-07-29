Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for American Lithium Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:AMLI)

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Lithium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Lithium’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Shares of American Lithium stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03. American Lithium has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $412.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

