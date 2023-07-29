Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $129.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.40. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

