Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,385 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 184.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,443,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 182,248 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 252,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,238,000 after acquiring an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

BIO opened at $416.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

