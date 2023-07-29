Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,640,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.54.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $89.33 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 235.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

