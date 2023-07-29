Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $985,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Shell by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 182,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,521.00.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

