Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,729 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,691,000 after acquiring an additional 244,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

