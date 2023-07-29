Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 182 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $179,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $711,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $427.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $428.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

