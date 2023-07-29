Randall Tauscher Acquires 13,100 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) COO Randall Tauscher acquired 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 92,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,870.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, May 18th, Randall Tauscher acquired 29 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66.70.

MMLP opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

