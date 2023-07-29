Randall Tauscher Acquires 13,100 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) COO Randall Tauscher acquired 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 92,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,870.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Randall Tauscher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 18th, Randall Tauscher acquired 29 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66.70.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 3.9 %
MMLP opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.
