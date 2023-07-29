Raymond James Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $592.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $574.00 to $592.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $565.83.

Shares of MSCI opened at $550.30 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.04.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after acquiring an additional 860,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

