Raymond James Trims First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Target Price to $36.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRME. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $31.67 on Thursday. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $247.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

