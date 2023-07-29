Raymond James Trims First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Target Price to $36.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FRME stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $247.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,180,000 after buying an additional 134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,207,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,641,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Merchants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,194,000 after buying an additional 103,088 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,583,000 after purchasing an additional 246,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

