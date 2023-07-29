Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $68.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.5 %

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

REG stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

