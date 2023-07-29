Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Gap, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Get GAP alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

GAP Trading Up 2.3 %

GPS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.93. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GAP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.