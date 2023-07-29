Research Analysts Set Expectations for DTE Energy’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $7.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DTE Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

