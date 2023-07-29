Robert W. Stallings Purchases 2,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

