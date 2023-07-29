Rollins Financial Has $1.10 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $467.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 243.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

