Rosenblatt Securities Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $372.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.07.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

