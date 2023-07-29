Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Shares of TXN opened at $178.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.10.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

