Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $390.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $338.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.47. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

