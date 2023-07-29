RTX (NYSE:RTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.
RTX Stock Up 2.5 %
RTX stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. RTX has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.
Institutional Trading of RTX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.