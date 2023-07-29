RTX (NYSE:RTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 2.5 %

RTX stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. RTX has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Institutional Trading of RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.