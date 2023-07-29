Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $20,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 2,158.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,958,000 after buying an additional 395,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 315,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 235,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System Trading Up 1.6 %

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of R stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

