Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on SBRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.
Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance
Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT
About Sabra Health Care REIT
As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabra Health Care REIT
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.