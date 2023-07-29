Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,132,000 after buying an additional 2,588,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after buying an additional 2,102,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 355.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

