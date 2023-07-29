Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $53.54

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.54, but opened at $51.87. Sanofi shares last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 957,856 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Sanofi Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

