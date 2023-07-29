Savant Capital LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 83.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $721.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $627.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $724.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

