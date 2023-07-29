Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $50.49 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

