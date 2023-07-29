Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $120.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $120.69. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

