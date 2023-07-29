Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Lowered by Summit Insights

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

STX opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88, a PEG ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

