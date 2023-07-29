Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $341,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $192.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.74. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,008 shares of company stock worth $5,517,008 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

