Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PPL Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPL in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPL’s FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PPL Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. PPL has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.