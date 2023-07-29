Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.14.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

SIGI opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

