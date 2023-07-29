Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the June 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Senmiao Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AIHS opened at $0.60 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.