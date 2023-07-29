ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $650.00 at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $569.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $555.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.11. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,786 shares of company stock worth $15,677,627. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

