Shafique Virani Sells 20,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) insider Shafique Virani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $351,600.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $214,500.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of -0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after buying an additional 314,680 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after buying an additional 2,752,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after buying an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after buying an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.